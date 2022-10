Wilco surprises fans with two concerts at Carol's Pub Fans of Chicago's own Wilco lined up to get tickets after the group announced a surprise show at Carol's Pub Sunday night. Then a couple of hours later, they tweeted: "As the great Ernie Banks once said: It's a beautiful day. Let's play two," announcing a second show. Fans were over the moon about the musical double header. The shows celebrate Wilco's new album "Cruel Country."