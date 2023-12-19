What to know about ketamine, the drug tied to Matthew Perry's death
Less than two months ago, the death of actor Matthew Perry rocked the entertainment world. The 54-year-old "Friends" star was found dead in his hot tub at his California home. An autopsy determined he died from "acute effects of anesthetic ketamine." He had been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy, an experimental treatment for depression and anxiety. Dr. Abid Nazeer, with Hopemark Health, joined CBS News Chicago to talk about the drug's official uses.