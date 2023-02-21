What do layers of snow tell us about how winter is getting warmer? It's been a strange winter; record snow in Buffalo, ice in Texas, a parade of atmospheric river storms in California. In parts of the Northeast and New England, January was one of the warmest months ever, followed by an historic cold snap in February. Winter weather is becoming more erratic, and scientists say it's because winter – overall – is getting warmer. CBS's David Schechter is about to show us how winter whiplash impacts all of us.