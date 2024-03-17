Watch CBS News

What Caught My Eye: March 17, 2024

From a Chicagoan raising his hands in victory and thousands for pancreatic cancer research to a man who knows how to get the party started with his themed musical program. Here's what caught Suzanne Le Mignot and Mary Kay Kleist's eye this week.
