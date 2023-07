What a Chicago physicists wants you to take away from Oppenheimer film The University of Chicago made a crucial discovery in 1942 -- a catalyst in the Atomic Age. Underneath the stands of their old football field, scientists were able to achieve the first ever human-made nuclear chain reaction. UChicago astrophysicist and former Vice President of the Bulletin for Atomic Scientists Don Q Lamb tells CBS 2 what he hopes audience members take away from Christopher Nolan's new film "Oppenheimer."