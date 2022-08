'We ran' - Teens recall running for cover after shooting at Six Flag Great America Six Flags Great America is back open for business after two people were shot and another person was hurt in the parking lot of the amusement park around 8 p.m. on Sunday. Hundreds of people inside the park ran for their safety. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman spoke with one teenage boy who was inside the park and used his instincts to keep himself and his friends safe.