Wayne LaPierre to resign from NRA ahead of corruption trial Wayne LaPierre is stepping down from the National Rifle Association after more than three decades as the leader of the gun rights advocacy group. The decision came as LaPierre, 74, faces an impending legal showdown in New York, where jury selection has already begun in a civil lawsuit filed by Attorney General Letitia James, who has accused top officials of the organization, including LaPierre, of diverting millions of dollars for their personal use.