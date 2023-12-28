Watch CBS News

Warning for asthma patients regarding inhalers

Doctors warn asthma patients about a major change coming to inhalers. Starting January 1, the inhaler Flovent made by GSK will no longer be on pharmacy shelves. Physicians say an authorized generic version takes its place.
