War in Ukraine: UNICEF on the ground helping children fleeing Russian invasion More than 1 million children have left their homes in Ukraine to find somewhere safe amid the Russian invasion. UNICEF is on the ground in Ukraine, and in neighboring countries like Poland and Romania, to set up "blue dot hubs," which offer a safe place to rest, with food, hygiene supplies and counseling. UNICEF spokesman James Elder is witnessing first-hand the massive destruction of the war.