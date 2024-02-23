Watch CBS News

War in Ukraine approaching two-year mark

According to the United Nations, over 10,000 civilians have been killed and more than 18,000 have been injured since Russia invaded Ukraine. UNICEF representative James Elder describes what it’s like for Ukrainians amidst the ongoing war.
