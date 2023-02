Walter Jacobson's Mean Street Diary: Parts IV and V First, Walter Jacobson finds some kindness and the beginnings of camaraderie in meeting some people experiencing homelessness (original airdate: Wednesday, Feb. 20, 1991). Then, Jacobson learns it's a challenge to get into a homeless shelter without an "in" (original airdate: Thursday, Feb. 21, 1991), as he spent 48 hours undercover as a homeless man during a brutal Chicago winter.