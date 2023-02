Walter Jacobson's Mean Street Diary: Parts II and III First, Walter Jacobson is unable to get into a shelter to sleep and ends up lying on the steps of a police station (original airdate: Monday, Feb. 18, 1991). Then, Jacobson is ejected from Union Station and hits the streets (original airdate: Tuesday, Feb. 19, 1991), as he spent 48 hours undercover as a homeless man during a brutal Chicago winter.