Walter Jacobson's Mean Street Diary: Part I In this first installment of "Mean Street Diary," Walter Jacobson shows how he was directed to go away at fancy and casual restaurants alike, and at City Hall, as he spent 48 hours undercover as a homeless man during a brutal Chicago winter. Original airdate: Sunday, Feb. 17, 1991. CBS 2's Brad Edwards has an introduction that ran on our stream in 2021.