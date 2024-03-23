Watch CBS News

Velocity Esports opening in Schaumburg

Gamers of all ages and skill levels are invited to play hundreds of video games, including classic arcades, PC, and console games. Food and drinks will also be available to purchase. Doors open at 11 a.m. Saturday.
