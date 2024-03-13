Watch CBS News

United tells Boeing to stop building 737 Max 10's

As problems continue to mount for Boeing's 737 Max program, United Airlines is backing away from some of their orders for the aircraft. Meantime, a new FAA audit found dozens of issues in Boeing's manufacturing process.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.