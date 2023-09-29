Watch CBS News

UIC professor leading study on pain from sickle cell disease

Septemer is Sickle Cell Awareness month, designated by Congress to help the nation focus our attention on the need for research and treatment. Sickle cell disease is a genetic disorder that causes red blood cells to take a crescent or "sickle" shape that can block blood vessels and lead to intense pain, anemia, immunodeficiency and other issues. A local study is underway aimed at addressing the pain, a key symptom people with sickle cell disease experience. Read more
