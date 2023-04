U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin calls for U.S. Postal Service to act as attacks on carriers increase U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin delivered a message loud and clear to the U.S. Post Office on Monday: something must be done about the alarming trend of attacks on letter carriers. The crimes don't just harm the postal workers, but everyone on their routes. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra looked into three solutions that could help.