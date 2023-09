U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly to introduce legislation aimed at reducing maternal mortality rates The United States is one of the most developed nations in the world, but when it comes to the maternal mortality rate – women dying during pregnancy or in childbirth – health experts say we’re failing. The latest Centers for Disease Control data shows there were 1,205 maternal deaths in 2021, up from 861 deaths in 2020 and 754 in 2019. Congresswoman Robin Kelly wants to help change that.