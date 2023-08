Tylenol Murders: Chilling FBI interviews with prime suspect James Lewis released after his death CBS 2 obtained never-before-released video interviews with James Lewis, the prime suspect in the 1982 Tylenol murders, who describes in chilling detail how he believed the killer would have committed the crime. This comes nearly one month after Lewis died of natural causes at his home in Cambridge, MA. The 76-year-old was never charged in connection with the killings.