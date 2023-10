Trial begins soon for father of accused Highland Park gunman The accused gunman in the Highland Park 4th of July mass shooting won't testify at his father's upcoming trial on reckless conduct charges. Robert Crimo Jr. is set to go on trial next week on seven counts of reckless conduct​ – one for each person killed in the parade shooting last year – in part for signing his son's application for a Firearm Owner's Identification card to buy a gun in 2019.