Watch CBS News

Tornado damage doesn't stop Missouri couple's wedding plans

During a rehearsal dinner Thursday, a tornado damaged buildings and took down power lines at the farm where Kyle and Taylor O’Driscoll planned to take their vows this weekend. But crews scrambled to make it work for the big day.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.