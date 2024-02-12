Watch CBS News

Tim Mapes, former aide to ex-Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan sentenced to prison

Tim Mapes, the longtime chief of staff to former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison on Monday for lying under oath to a grand jury to protect his old boss. A federal jury found Mapes guilty in August 2023 of one count of perjury and one count of attempted obstruction of justice. The perjury charge carried a sentence of up to five years, and the obstruction charge carried a sentence of up to 20 years.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.