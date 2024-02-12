Tim Mapes, former aide to ex-Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan sentenced to prison Tim Mapes, the longtime chief of staff to former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison on Monday for lying under oath to a grand jury to protect his old boss. A federal jury found Mapes guilty in August 2023 of one count of perjury and one count of attempted obstruction of justice. The perjury charge carried a sentence of up to five years, and the obstruction charge carried a sentence of up to 20 years.