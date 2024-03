Tight Cook County State's Attorney Democratic primary race keeps getting tighter The Democratic primary in the Cook County State's Attorney's Office race remained too close to call nearly a week after Election Day. Eileen O'Neil Burke held a narrow lead over Clayton Harris, just about 1,600 votes, as of Monday. As of shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday, Burke's vote count stood at 261,885 (50.2%), while Harris had earned 260,242 (49.8%).