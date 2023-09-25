Watch CBS News

"The Price is Right" gets a new home

America's longest-running game show now has a new home. After more than half a century, "The Price is Right" has ended its run at TV City in California. Drew Carey and company are now ready to start Season 52 in a brand new studio.
