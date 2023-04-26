The Answer Inc. helps families impacted by autism access essential services A recent study found that nearly 27% of kids with autism have "profound autism," which means they are nonverbal, minimally verbal, or have an IQ of less than 50. The study found that those with “profound autism” were more likely to be girls, come from a lower socioeconomic household, and be from minority racial and ethnic groups. Debra Vines, CEO and founder of The Answer Inc, a local autism awareness and support agency, is working to help families impacted by autism, especially those who might not have access to critical services.