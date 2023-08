Summer of Smoke: Predicting when wildfire smoke will bring next alert You could call this the "Summer of Smoke." Like other cities, Chicago has been forced to deal with thick haze from the Canadian wildfires. They've already triggered air quality alerts in Chicago and other cities in the U.S., and those alerts will keep coming until those fires are out. Reporter Jonah Kaplan, from our sister station in Minneapolis, went to Canada, where experts are testing new ways to predict the next alert.