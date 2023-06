Streaming with Brad: Former IL Rep. Jim Durkin on his support of assault weapon ban Former Illinois State Rep. Jim Durkin voted to ban assault weapons in Illinois. Durkin explains to CBS 2’s Brad Edwards why nearly 1 year ago, after the Highland Park mass shooting, he took a stand. “I’m a Republican, I believe in the Second Amendment, but I don’t believe assault weapons have any place within the Second Amendment and the way that our founders created that,” Durkin said.