State board to hold hearing on if Donald Trump should be removed from Illinois ballots The effort to pull former President Donald Trump's name from November ballots in Illinois will continue on Tuesday with a hearing. The arguments being made in Illinois and other states like Colorado and Maine​ center on whether Trump engaged in insurrection by attempting to remain in office after the 2020 election. Trump opponents have been working in over a dozen states to remove his name from ballots for the 2024 election.