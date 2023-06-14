Southwest Side clinic putting community in care for seniors Many studies show that older Americans tend to have multiple, often chronic health issues. Ironically, they tend to need more specialized care at a time in their lives when it can be harder to get, but a group of clinics founded by a doctor who survived cancer is offering an affordable and easy option. At JenCare Senior Medical Center in the Ashburn neighborhood on the city's South Side, the aim is for doctors and patients to really know each other.