Sentencing for defendants convicted in "ComEd 4" bribery trial delayed The sentencing hearings for the four people convicted in last year's ComEd bribery trial​ were delayed. Last year, a jury convicted former ComEd lobbyist Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, retired ComEd vice president John Hooker and former ComEd consultant Jay Doherty of conspiring to bribe former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan​ to arrange no-work contracts and high-paying jobs to his allies in exchange for favorable treatment.