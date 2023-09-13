Watch CBS News

Senator Mitt Romney won't seek reelection

Utah U.S. Senator Mitt Romney said he is not seeking re-election. The Republican posted a video to social media saying it is time for a new generation of leaders, noting he'd be in his 80s by the time his second term ends.
