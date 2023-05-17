Watch CBS News

Secret tracker leads to Chicago fentanyl bust

Two days after Valentine's Day, a box was air-mailed from Songjiang, China to Chicago. Inside, DEA Officials say, was a pill press used to make tablets -- and it was being tracked. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.