Scottie Scheffler arrested, accused of assaulting officer near fatal crash near PGA Championship Second round play at the PGA Championship was delayed on Friday, after a fatal road accident outside the Valhalla Golf Club in Tennessee. That incident led to a massive traffic jam and the arrest of Scottie Scheffler, the world's No. 1-ranked golfer, who is facing felony charges, accused of assaulting an officer while trying to get around the traffic backup.