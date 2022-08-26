Watch CBS News

Sacred Rose Festival kicks off in Bridgeview

Break out your bell bottoms and tie-dye, because the Sacred Rose Festival has begun at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview. Phil Lesh of the Grateful Dead and Jeff Tweedy of Wilco are teaming up. Kris Habermehl reports from Chopper 2.
