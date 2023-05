Roseland shooting victim was working to turn his life around with Chicago organization He was trying to turn his life around, trying to prevent violence, but instead, his life was cut short. Ronnie Roper, 28, was a member of the Chicago CRED organization. He was shot and killed near the group's outreach center in Roseland on Wednesday. A team member spoke with CBS 2's Shardaa Gray about what happened and how they're remembering him.