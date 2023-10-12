Watch CBS News

Researchers seek to improve flooding response in Chicago

State lawmakers in the Illinois House spent Thursday discussing ways to improve federal and local flooding responses in the Chicago area. Heavy rain flooded out basements and streets several times this past summer, displacing residents and causing thousands of dollars in damage. CBS 2's Tara Molina connected with researchers focusing on Chicago neighborhoods hit hardest by flooding, with the impacts of climate change only expected to worsen those conditions.
