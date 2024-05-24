Prosecutors reveal what led to fatal stabbing of Chicago West Loop restaurant worker
The West Loop restaurant worker charged with fatally stabbing his coworker on Wednesday at the City Winery will remain in jail, a judge ordered on Friday. Prosecutors said Clarence Johnson, a 41-year-old dishwasher at City Winery, allegedly used a pocket knife to attack his coworker, Francois Swain, 47. Johnson was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a controlled substance in connection with the attack.