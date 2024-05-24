Watch CBS News

Prosecutors reveal what led to fatal stabbing of Chicago West Loop restaurant worker

The West Loop restaurant worker charged with fatally stabbing his coworker​ on Wednesday at the City Winery will remain in jail, a judge ordered on Friday. Prosecutors said Clarence Johnson, a 41-year-old dishwasher at City Winery, allegedly used a pocket knife to attack his coworker, Francois Swain, 47. Johnson was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a controlled substance in connection with the attack.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.