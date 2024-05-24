Prosecutors reveal what led to fatal stabbing of Chicago West Loop restaurant worker The West Loop restaurant worker charged with fatally stabbing his coworker​ on Wednesday at the City Winery will remain in jail, a judge ordered on Friday. Prosecutors said Clarence Johnson, a 41-year-old dishwasher at City Winery, allegedly used a pocket knife to attack his coworker, Francois Swain, 47. Johnson was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a controlled substance in connection with the attack.