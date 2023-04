Prosecutors question ex-ComEd CEO on her knowledge about do-nothing subcontractors Federal prosecutors got their chance to question former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore on Tuesday in the ComEd bribery trial. She continued denying any part in bribing or illegally influencing former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. CBS 2's Tara Molina spent the day at the federal courthouse where prosecutors did try to poke some holes in her testimony.