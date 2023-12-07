Prosecution details former Chicago Ald. Ed Burke's alleged pressuring of Burger King franchisee Former Chicago Ald. Ed Burke's defense team again signaled that they will call former alderman-turned-FBI informant Danny Solis to the stand next week. And the jury could begin deliberations the week before Christmas. The latest developments came as the prosecution laid out what they found when they raided Burke's office. CBS 2 Political Reporter Chris Tye had the latest on what jurors heard on Thursday.