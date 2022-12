Possible winter surge looming for COVID-19 COVID-19 concerns are rising as we head into the holidays, with health experts warning of a winter surge. Chicago and Cook County are at the medium risk level, but Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said the city could reach a high risk level in the next week or so. Dr. Claudia Fegan, chief medical officer with Cook County Health, answers our questions on the potential surge.