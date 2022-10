Police investigate after woman's body found dismembered on North Side A dismembered woman's body was found Monday night in a freezer in a home in Arcadia Terrace, after the homeowner had been reported missing, police say. Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said the woman owns a home in the 5900 block of North Washtenaw, and rents out rooms to tenants. One of those tenants called police around 7 p.m. Monday to report the woman missing.