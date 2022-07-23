Lilabeth is an 8-year-old, 14-pound Miniature Pinscher/Chihuahua mix with a lovely personality.

PAWS Pet of the Week: Lilabeth Lilabeth is an 8-year-old, 14-pound Miniature Pinscher/Chihuahua mix with a lovely personality.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On