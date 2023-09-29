“Painkiller: The Tylenol Murders” Streams Oct. 10 on Paramount+ A groundbreaking new documentary from WBBM Films/CBS Chicago and See It Now Studios investigates the chaos of one of the nation’s most notorious unsolved crimes: the 1982 Tylenol murders, when someone put poison in Tylenol pills and killed 7 people. Using exclusive archival footage and present day interviews with the last remaining witnesses, the film takes you on a journey as the production crew tracks down the prime suspect and his dark past.