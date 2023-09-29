Watch CBS News

“Painkiller: The Tylenol Murders” Streams Oct. 10 on Paramount+

A groundbreaking new documentary from WBBM Films/CBS Chicago and See It Now Studios investigates the chaos of one of the nation’s most notorious unsolved crimes: the 1982 Tylenol murders, when someone put poison in Tylenol pills and killed 7 people. Using exclusive archival footage and present day interviews with the last remaining witnesses, the film takes you on a journey as the production crew tracks down the prime suspect and his dark past.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.