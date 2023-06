One of 9 LGBTQ alderpersons, Lamont Robinson talks journey to City Hall Lesbian, gay, and bisexual alderpeople now make up nearly one-fifth of the Chicago City Council, the most anywhere, and they come from all over the city, not just Boystown. Streaming anchor Brad Edwards spoke to one of the newest LGBTQ members of the City Council, and how his journey to City Hall came with support from a surprise source.