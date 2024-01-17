Watch CBS News

Officials hope heated water from nuclear plant will melt ice on river 50 miles southwest of Chicago

Residents along the Kankakee River in Will County, nearly 50 miles southwest of Chicago, are still dealing with the ice jam that poses a flooding risk to nearby properties. Local emergency officials shared their plans to thaw out the river that's been jammed up with frozen ice chunks as far as the eye could see with the frigid temperatures this week. A flash flood watch was in effect until temperatures get above freezing and all the ice on the river fully melts.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.