Officials hope heated water from nuclear plant will melt ice on river 50 miles southwest of Chicago Residents along the Kankakee River in Will County, nearly 50 miles southwest of Chicago, are still dealing with the ice jam that poses a flooding risk to nearby properties. Local emergency officials shared their plans to thaw out the river that's been jammed up with frozen ice chunks as far as the eye could see with the frigid temperatures this week. A flash flood watch was in effect until temperatures get above freezing and all the ice on the river fully melts.