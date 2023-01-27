Watch CBS News

Oct. 28, 1982: DuPage County judge's wife nearly takes tainted Tylenol

Linda Morgan purchased Tylenol, but decided not to take it, during the Tylenol poisonings of 1982. Afterward, authorities took fingerprints from her husband, Judge Lewis Morgan, to eliminate him as a suspect. CBS 2's Terry Anzur reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.