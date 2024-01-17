Nuclear plant's warm water used to melt ice on Kankakee River 50 miles southwest of Chicago Residents along the Kankakee River in Will County are still dealing with the ice jam that poses a flooding risk to nearby properties. Local emergency officials shared their plans to thaw out the river that's been jammed up with frozen ice chunks as far as the eye could see with the frigid temperatures this week. A flash flood watch was in effect until temperatures get above freezing and all the ice on the river fully melts.