Nicole Lee tapped as new 11th Ward alderman, to become first Asian American woman on City Council Mayor Lori Lightfoot has picked the first Asian American woman to serve on the city Council as the new 11th Ward alderman. Lightfoot is appointing Nicole Lee, a United Airlines director who was born and raised in Chinatown, to replace former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson, who left office last month after his conviction on federal charges.