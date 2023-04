New UIC study examines experiences of Chicagoland Arab Americans A groundbreaking study out of UIC's Institute for Research on Race and Public Policy finds that Chicagoland Arab American communities face widespread racism and a lack of support and resources from government agencies. Co-author Dr. Nadine Naber of “Beyond Erasure and Profiling: Cultivating Strong and Vibrant Arab American Communities in Chicagoland” joins the stream to talk about the findings with our Brad Edwards.