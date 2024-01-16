New study shows universe is rapidly expanding, consistent with century-old Einstein theory Einstein's century-old theory is consistent with new results from the Dark Energy Survey about the expansion of the universe. The group, with local ties, completed their decade-long project looking into the behavior of space, specifically dark energy's role in that rapid expansion. DES is led by the U.S. Department of Energy's Fermilab in Illinois. Lead cosmologist Dillon Brout joined the CBS 2 stream to break down the unprecedented findings.